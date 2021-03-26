Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Hits $3.83 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $6.65 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

