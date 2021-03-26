Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $923,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,533 shares of company stock valued at $70,939,976 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 70,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,159,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.68 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.