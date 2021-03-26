ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.89. 3,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 298,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 898,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,782,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.