Add.xyz (ADD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,309.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Add.xyz has a market cap of $3.18 million and $25,309.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.35 or 0.00650198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023463 BTC.

Add.xyz Token Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 tokens. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

Add.xyz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.