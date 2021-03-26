Adecoagro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,215% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1,089.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,033 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 616,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adecoagro by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adecoagro by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Adecoagro by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 511,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,813. The company has a market capitalization of $926.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

