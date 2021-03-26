AdEx Network (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $131.29 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $131.29 million and $13.62 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00050224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.00661432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00023619 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,246,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,104,439 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars.

