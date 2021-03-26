adidas (ADDYY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

3/17/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/11/2021 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

3/11/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/11/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

3/1/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/26/2021 – adidas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/23/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2021 – adidas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/27/2021 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

1/25/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas stock traded down $8.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.71. The company had a trading volume of 116,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.90. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $100.99 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that adidas AG will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

