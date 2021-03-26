adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €317.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €283.28 ($333.27).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €261.80 ($308.00) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €286.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €281.58. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

