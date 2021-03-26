ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Up 0.6%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €12.62 ($14.85) and last traded at €12.62 ($14.85). 577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.54 ($14.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

