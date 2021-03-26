ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 192.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.