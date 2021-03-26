Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,343,000 after purchasing an additional 80,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $185.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.77. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $187.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.44.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

