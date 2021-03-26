Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEIS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.