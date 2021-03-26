Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Trading Up 5.8%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.38 and last traded at $107.96. Approximately 6,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 303,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

