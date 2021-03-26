Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,277 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $285.46. 13,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,434. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.16 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

