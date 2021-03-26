Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 14,358 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Masco worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Masco by 68.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 42.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 2.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Masco by 10.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. 16,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,296. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

