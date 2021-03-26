Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 3,015 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.23. 66,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $280.86 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

