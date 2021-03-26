Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 4,397 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

ETN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.15. 15,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,489. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $141.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

