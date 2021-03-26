Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $16.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.00. 1,471,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,243,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

