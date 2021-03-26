Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 412,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,303,000 after buying an additional 109,339 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,333,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $754,509,000 after purchasing an additional 984,664 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 87,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,620,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,135. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.20 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

