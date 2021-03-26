Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $9.05 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,355,000 after acquiring an additional 263,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

BAC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. 1,376,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,082,773. The company has a market cap of $329.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

