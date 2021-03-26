Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 11,153 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of LTC Properties worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 478,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

LTC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. 1,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,769. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.