AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Down 86.4% in March

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWUS remained flat at $$33.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

