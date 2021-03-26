AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.67

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $64.49, with a volume of 14457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its position in AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,890,000 after buying an additional 39,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AECOM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 285,221 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

