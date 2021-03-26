African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Update

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.78 target price on shares of African Gold Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get African Gold Group alerts:

Shares of AGGFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 20,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11. African Gold Group has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.