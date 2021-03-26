ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in March

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AGESY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $60.91.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

