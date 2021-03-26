AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF remained flat at $$5.87 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

AGFMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on AGF Management from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

