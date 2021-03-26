Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Up 713.6% in March

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 713.6% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGTK stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 418,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Agritek has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, and California Premiums brands in the United States. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

