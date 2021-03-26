Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Up 713.6% in March

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 713.6% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AGTK stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 418,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Agritek has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
About Agritek
