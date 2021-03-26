Aigang Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Aigang has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Aigang token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a market capitalization of $238,291.18 and $194.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.79 or 0.00639369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023422 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

