Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Given New $6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

