Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $136.84 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $136.84 million and $20.28 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,870.00 or 0.99914111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00361602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00284521 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.49 or 0.00667343 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00073341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

