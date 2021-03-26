Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,955 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group makes up 1.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Air Transport Services Group worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ATSG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,086 shares in the company, valued at $15,392,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $1,085,354 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,337. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

