Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EADSY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of Airbus stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
