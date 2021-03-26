Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EADSY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

