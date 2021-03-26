Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Up 4,700.0% in March

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of ASEKY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.34. 6,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Aisin Seiki has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Aisin Seiki alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Seiki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin Seiki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.