Akash Network Price Reaches $5.29 (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Akash Network has a market cap of $224.87 million and $2.08 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00009665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00211593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00822311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026986 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 127,805,742 coins and its circulating supply is 42,520,753 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

