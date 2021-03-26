Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the February 28th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOF traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,711. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.67.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

