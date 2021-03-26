Alain Bédard Acquires 600 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$90.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,558.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$2,156,736.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$27.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian upped their target price on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark upped their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TFI International from C$103.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.23.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

