Alain Bédard Acquires 600 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$90.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,558.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 18th, Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$2,156,736.00.
- On Thursday, February 11th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00.
Shares of TFII stock traded up C$1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$27.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
