Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Insider Sells $962,341.64 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Benito Minicucci also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 28th, Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00.
Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $73.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
