Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Insider Sells $962,341.64 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benito Minicucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $73.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

