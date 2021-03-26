Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.06 Per Share

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $1.99. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion Development VCT stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 79.50 ($1.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.46. Albion Development VCT has a one year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 79.75 ($1.04). The stock has a market cap of £73.17 million and a PE ratio of -49.69.

In other news, insider Patrick Reeve bought 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,981.66 ($6,508.57).

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

