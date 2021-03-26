Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 139.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $654.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $1,185,556. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

