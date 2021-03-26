Aleph.im Trading Down 6.3% This Week (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $29.37 million and approximately $815,642.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00215324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.26 or 0.00814239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00051928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00076665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,521,923 tokens. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

