Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,300 shares, an increase of 3,841.6% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ALFFF. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Alfa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

