Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27).

ALGS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $20.16 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,009,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,517,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $24,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,376,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.