Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $9.88. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 84,138 shares changing hands.

ALIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.