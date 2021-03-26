Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADS. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $120.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3,103.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,376,000 after buying an additional 3,230,733 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,287,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,167,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after buying an additional 945,081 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,466,000 after buying an additional 884,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.