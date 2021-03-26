Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19), with a volume of 4780403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The company has a market capitalization of £485.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.