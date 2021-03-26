Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983,436 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $15,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $948,417 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 113,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

