Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Trimmed by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up about 4.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.77% of Ally Financial worth $102,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 137,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,315. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

