Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lakewood Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.98.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $20.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,011.89. The stock had a trading volume of 75,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,064.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,774.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,075.08 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

