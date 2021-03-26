Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $21.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,010.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,064.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,774.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,075.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

