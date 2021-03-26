Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Down 4.1%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 14,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 716,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,966,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

